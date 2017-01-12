Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2017) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTCQB: DTII) (The Company), a developer of security technologies, announces a corporate restructuring of its common stock.

The Company, on January 9th, with the support of a majority of its shareholders, filed with FINRA for approval of a Reverse Split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a rate of 50:1 with an effective date by latest end of January and awaits approval of the proposed Corporate Action.

Defense Technologies International Corporation is a holding company that includes Passive Security Scan, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary.

Passive Security Scan, Inc. is the manufacturer of The Offender Alert Passive Scan™, a non- X-ray scanner for use at schools, universities, stadiums, hospitals, and other commercial buildings.

Merrill W. Moses the CEO of Defense Technologies International Corp. commented; "We're setting ourselves up for what we believe could and should be the future. The future of our Schools, of our public venues, our private enclaves of business that we go to with the expectation of security. And hopefully the future of both small and large businesses everywhere, any business that enjoys some or any "foot traffic". All being able to capitalize on this new 21st Century Technology. This technology will make us safer especially in the environments that demand safety... our schools and venues of entertainment, where each person has and declares the right to safe passage and enjoyment.

"Once again I hope all can observe our efforts to truly make a 'difference'... and join us, all those who believe that a "Safer America" is a safer World".

About The Offender Alert Passive Scan™

The Company's 'Offender Alert Passive Scan™' is a "next generation" walk-through detector scanning unit. This patented and trademarked passive scanning system allows for detecting and identifying concealed threats such as guns, knives, etc. Unlike other scanners the public is more familiar with, Passive Security Scan does NOT use X-rays to detect threats.

Serious health concerns have been raised over the repeated exposure to X-rays from other scanning machines currently in use. The Offender Alert Passive Scan™ scanner technology is based on the 'Earth Magnetic Fields' has no emission whatsoever and is therefore extremely safe and harmless to the person passing through our portal. .

To order your Offender Alert Passive Scan™ please email us at: passivesecurityscan@shaw.ca or call 800 520 9585

View our technology: https://youtu.be/nypDRF2xhlA

investmentpitch link

Follow the Company on Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/DefenseTechnologiesInternationalCorp/

Our Website: http://www.defensetechnologiesintl.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Contact:

Defense Technologies International

Merrill W. Moses,

President & CEO

Phone: 800 520-9485

Email: dtii@defensetechnologiesintl.com