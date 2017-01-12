Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (hereinafter - the Company), identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.



National Commission for Energy Control and Prices has approved the modification on Company's Energy operating licence No L2-GDS-09 by expanding the teritory of regulated activity with the new teritory, i. e Taurage district municipality.



The mentioned approval shall entitle the Company to ensure the provision of natural gas distribution services in Taurage district municipality.



Representative for Public Relations Martynas Burba, tel. (8~5) 2514516.