Bharat Book Bureau announces the distribution of its report -Global 3D NAND Flash Memory Market (2016 - 2022). The application of 3D NAND flash memory chips has gained prominence due to their capability to exploit the intrinsic limits of the fabrication substrate. The demand for new technology and products has been growing, as the existing solutions do not have the capability of handling enormous data effectively. Therefore, the innovation of 3D NAND flash memory has been a differentiated product in the market that has larger storage space, with superior speed and also comparatively cheaper than other available options. (https://www.bharatbook.com/consumer-electronics-market-research-reports-811186/global-3d-nand-flash-memory.html)

By stacking the memory cells vertically in multiple layers on the silicon substrate, the design of 3D NAND flash memory is formed, and stimulating the memory cell in third dimension, increased density is also achieved. The growing storage demand across applications such as consumer electronics and enterprise storage sectors have significantly driven the 3D NAND flash memory market. However, the precision required as a prerequisite while production would hinder the mass manufacturing of 3D NAND flash memory devices.

The report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the 3D NAND Flash Memory market. Based on region, 3D NAND Flash Memory market is segmented into North America (US, Canada, Mexico and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore and Rest of Asia-Pacific) and Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific remained the dominant region in the global 3D NAND Flash Memory market in 2015. North America and Europe would witness promising CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2022).

Based on the product type, the 3D NAND Flash Memory market is segmented into Cameras, Smartphone & Tablets, Laptop & PC's and others.

Applications highlighted in this report:

Consumer Electronics

Enterprise

Automotive

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Others

Key companies profiled in the report :

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Intel Corporation,

Toshiba Corporation

Sony Corporation

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Micron Technology, Inc.

SanDisk Corp.

SK Hynix Inc.

