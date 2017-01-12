sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 12.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,04 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A114C8 ISIN: CA5340182057 Ticker-Symbol: ZMG1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LINCOLN MINING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LINCOLN MINING CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LINCOLN MINING CORPORATION
LINCOLN MINING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LINCOLN MINING CORPORATION0,040,00 %