LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: PNOW), parent Company of Numismatic Specialty Store (Meso Numismatics) announced today, that during this past weekend, representatives from Meso Numismatics attended the 62nd annual Florida United Numismatists (FUN) Show, located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

This year's theme, 'Where the Coins Are,' brought together over 1,500 numismatic dealers, 15,000 avid collectors, 15 educational seminars, live auctions by Heritage Auctions and representatives from the top numismatic grading services from around the country. "This was the absolute best event to kick off Meso Numismatics penetration into the U.S. markets," stated Melvin Pereira, President and CEO. "To have our U.S. representatives meeting with, shaking hands and making deals with some industry powerhouses, was absolutely invaluable for the Meso brand.

"This is just the start for Meso, a way to get our name and faces out there to the industry. Next event, we will be one of the larger dealers specializing in rare coins and banknotes from the Central American / Caribbean region. Not only that, at the following event, we will be partnering with Heritage Auctions, who will be auctioning some of our finest inventory. Upon leaving that show, we have no doubt that most avid industry collectors will know the name Meso Numismatics."

Meso's photos and schedule from FUN 2017 can be found at www.mesonumismatics.com. Highlights from the show included a $10 Million - Silver Dollar Coin, live, heated auctions presented by Heritage Auctions, live grading services and collecting societies from all over the country showcasing their prized pieces. Pereira concluded, "We've proven our business model on eBay, already selling several thousands of dollars in a few-months span. While we ramp-up our eBay efforts, now listing 150 items and growing, the fun part of our business plan begins... Heritage Auctions, Lyn Knight Auctions, Stacks Bowers Auctions and more. Now is our chance to show the public markets what we can do!"

About Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc.

PURE provides proprietary technology, marketing solutions and branding services to hotel operators and condominium owners. The Company's vision is to build competitive operations in the areas of (i) online marketing and hotel internet booking engine services, (ii) hotel branding and, (iii) own, operate and in some instances develop, boutique hotels under the new, "by PURE" brand. PURE is the creator of Oveedia, the Central American-Caribbean online travel hub.

