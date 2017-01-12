TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- EEStor Corporation (TSX VENTURE: ESU) ("EEStor" or the "Company") today announced the hiring of Dr. Abhijit Paul, Principal Polymer Scientist, to its technical team in Cedar Park, Texas.

Ian Clifford, Founder and CEO of the Company commented: "We are extremely pleased to have Dr. Paul join the Company at this pivotal stage in the development of our technology. As previously disclosed, we are deeply focussed on high energy density solutions and the addition of Dr. Paul and his related advanced polymer experience adds dramatically to our path to success. Dr. Paul's initial focus will be on the development of flexible plastic CMBT-based high energy density storage systems, including the collaboration with and integration of advanced polymer solutions developed by our consultants at ASG, with the potential of achieving multiple technical and large-scale production advantages."

Dr. Abhijit Paul received his PhD in Polymer Chemistry from Oklahoma State University in 2012. Dr. Paul carried out his postdoctoral research at the University of Texas at Austin under Prof. Christopher W Bielawski and at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst under Prof. Todd Emrick.

Dr. Paul has over 15 years of experience with polymer synthesis, analysis, testing and characterization of polymeric materials, including formulations of high-performance organic coatings and rubber compounds. His advanced research interests include surface functionalization of nanoparticles, solid state and thermal battery technologies, phase change materials, polymer colloids, organic photovoltaic, polymer nanocomposites, polymer blends, alloys and zwitterions.

About EEStor Corporation

The Company's mission is to be the provider of leading edge electrical energy storage and related capacitor technologies. The Company operates on the principle and belief that a fundamental breakthrough in energy storage will be the catalyst for positive environmental and economic change globally. The Company's current business strategy is focused on licensing and partnership opportunities across a broad spectrum of industries and applications building on its recent technology achievements related to capacitors.

The Company holds an approximate 71.3% as-converted equity and voting interest and certain technology rights to a solid-state capacitor and related energy storage technologies currently under development by EEStor, Inc. The acquisition of the controlling interest in EEStor Inc. aligned the businesses of both companies and now allows EEStor Corporation to benefit from other revenue streams that should be available to EEStor, Inc., including applications throughout the capacitor industry and not limited to high density energy storage applications.

The Company's success depends on the commercialization of the technology developed by EEStor Inc and there is no assurance that it will be successful in the completion of the various enhancement phases to warrant the anticipated licensing opportunities in the technology. Readers are directed to the "Risk Factors" disclosed in the Company's public filings.

