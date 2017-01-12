Nordecon AS' financial calendar for 2017:



Event Due date Due week IV quarter and 12 months 2016 interim report 09 February 6 2017 (2017) Audited annual report 2016 26 April 17 2017 (2017) I quarter and 3 months 2017 interim report 11 May 2017 19 (2017) Determining of shareholders entitled to participate - 19 general meeting of shareholders (2017) 2016 annual general meeting of shareholders - 20 (2017) II quarter and half year 2017 interim report 10 August 32 2017 (2017) III quarter and 9 months 2017 interim report 09 November 45 2017 (2017) IV quarter and 12 months 2017 interim report 08 February 6 2018 (2018)



* Nordecon AS publishes interim reports on aforementioned dates after the closing of market.



Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine, Finland and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. In addition to the parent company, there are more than 10 subsidiaries in the Group. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2015 was 145.5 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 700 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange.



Andri Hõbemägi Nordecon AS Head of Investor Relations Tel: +372 6272 022 E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com www.nordecon.com