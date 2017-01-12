Intertrust Group: Intertrust shareholders approve appointment of Maarten de Vries as member of Management Board and CFO

Amsterdam - January 12, 2017 - Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or "Company") [ticker symbol INTER], the leading global provider of high-value trust, fund and corporate services, is pleased to announce that during the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held today, Mr. Maarten de Vries was appointed as a member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Intertrust N.V.

Mr. de Vries's appointment has also been approved by Dutch regulators and he will start in his new role as of January 16, 2017, for a first term of four years.

For further information

Intertrust N.V.

Anne Louise Metz

Director of Investor Relations, Marketing & Communications

annelouise.metz@intertrustgroup.com

Tel: +31 20 577 1157

About Intertrust

Intertrust is the leading global provider of high-value trust, fund and corporate services, with approximately 2,400 employees located throughout a network of 41 offices in 30 jurisdictions across Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle-East. The Company delivers high-quality, tailored services to its clients with a view to building long-term relationships. Intertrust's business services offering is comprised of corporate services, fund services, capital market services, and private wealth services. Intertrust has leading market positions in selected key geographic markets of its industry, including the Netherlands, Luxembourg, the Cayman Islands and Jersey. Intertrust works with global law firms and accountancy firms, multi-national corporations, financial institutions, fund managers, high net worth individuals and family offices.

