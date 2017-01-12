Global Agricultural Robots Market, Analysis & Forecast, 2016-2022 (Focus on Major Applications & System Components) - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Agricultural Robots Market, Analysis & Forecast, 2016-2022 (Focus on Major Applications & System Components)" report to their offering.

The agricultural robots market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% in terms of market value and 16.4% in terms of market volume through 2015 to 2022. The agricultural robots technology has been instrumental in resolving the key issues of the global population through increased production, improved application accuracy and better management.



The report is a compilation of the different segments of global agricultural robots market, including market breakdown by the application/ function type, system component type, and different geographical areas. Herein the revenue generated from each application/ function type, namely: harvesting & navigation, planting, weeding & thinning, livestock management & others (including data collection, inspection & management robots); and system component type, namely: hardware, and software & services is tracked to calculate the overall market size.

While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed summary of the agricultural robots market. It also includes the key participants involved in the industry at the relevant sections.

The report puts special emphasis on the market share in terms of both value and volume, of the application and function types in agricultural robots market, owing to the increasing adoption of robots in agricultural activities. In spite of this, due to the lack of proven solutions and awareness about agricultural robots, and requirement of huge capital investment, a majority of potential new entrants resist from adopting agricultural robots and related technologies. The report further includes a thorough analysis of the impact of the five major forces to understand the overall attractiveness of the industry. This segment also focuses on value chain analysis and consortiums involved in the agricultural robots market.

The report addresses the following questions about the global agricultural robots market:



- What are the different factors driving the market and how will the impact of those drivers change through the forecast period?

- What are the major factors challenging the growth of global agricultural robots market and how can they be addressed throughout the forecast period?

- How will the market players leverage on key developments such as acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches among others?

- Which region will lead the global agricultural robots market by the end of the forecast period?

- What are the prevalent application and function types and what is the market size for each of them?

- What are the prevalent system components and what is the market size for each of them?

- How will the competitive rivalry evolve through the forecast period?



The prominent players operating in the global vertical farming market are FANUC Corporation, Lely International, Kuka AG, ABB Robotics, and Yaskawa Electric Corporation among others.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Research Scope & Methodology



2 Industry Analysis



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.1.1 Global Population Growth and Food Demand

3.1.2 Decline in Agricultural Workforce

3.1.3 Demand for Automated Applications

3.1.4 Growth in Precision Agriculture Market

3.2 Market Restraints

3.2.1 Huge Capital Investment

3.2.2 Lack of Proven Solutions

3.2.3 Lack of Awareness among End Users

3.2.4 Elongated Equipment Life

3.3 Market Opportunities

3.3.1 Growing Demand from Developing Countries

3.3.2 Human-Robot Collaboration



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Key Market Developments & Strategies

4.2 Industry Attractiveness



5 Agricultural Robots Market by Application and Function Type

5.1 Harvesting & Navigation

5.2 Planting

5.3 Thinning and Weeding

5.4 Livestock Management

5.5 Others (Inspection, Data Collection and Manipulation)



6 Agricultural Robots Market by System

6.1 Hardware

6.2 Software & Services



7 Agricultural Robots Market by Geography



8 Company Profiles



- 3D Robotics, Inc.

- ABB Robotics, Inc.

- AGCO Corporation

- Blue River Technology

- BouMatic Robotics

- DeLaval

- Fanuc Group

- Gecko Systems International Corporation

- Harvest Automation, Inc.

- Jaybridge Robotics

- John Deere & Company

- Kuka AG

- Lely International N.V.

- Yamaha Robotics

- Yaskawa Electric Corporation



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qjm4p7/global

