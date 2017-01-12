Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2017) - Aumento Capital V Corporation (TSXV: AMN.P) ("Aumento" or the "Corporation") wishes to announce that a shareholder of Aumento intends to bring forth a special resolution at the Corporation's upcoming special meeting of shareholders (the "Shareholders Meeting"), currently scheduled to be held on January 23, 2017, to set the number of directors of Aumento at six, an increase from the current number of three. It is further anticipated that at the Shareholders Meeting it will be proposed that the three additional directors of the Corporation will be appointed concurrently with the closing of the Corporation's previously announced qualifying transaction (the "Transaction") with WeedMD RX Inc. ("WMD"). The Transaction will result in the reverse take-over of the Corporation by the shareholders of WMD. The names and background information of the additional contingent directors to be appointed at the Shareholders Meeting will be outlined in a future press release to be issued by Aumento.

About WeedMD RX Inc.

WeedMD is a licensed producer of medical cannabis pursuant to the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR). WeedMD operates a 25,000 square foot, scalable production facility in Aylmer, Ontario with four acres of property for future expansion. The Company is focused on providing consistent, quality medicine to the long-term care and assisted living markets in Canada through its comprehensive platform developed exclusively for that industry. WeedMD is dedicated to educating healthcare practitioners and furthering public understanding of the role medical cannabis can play as a viable alternative to prescription medication in relieving a variety of chronic medical conditions and illnesses.

Aumento will issue additional press releases related to the final legal structure of the Transaction, officers and directors of the resulting issuer, sponsorship and other material information as it becomes available. For further information regarding the Transaction, please contact:

David Danziger, CEO

david.danziger@mnp.ca

(416) 515-3923

