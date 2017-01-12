Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Key Innovation Profiles in Medical and Diagnostic Imaging in UK Medical and Diagnostic Imaging TOE" report to their offering.

This edition depicts medical and diagnostic and imaging innovations in UK. Quantitative reading software, medical scanner to augment 3D bio-printing, radiowave radar technology for imaging breast cancer, non-invasive imaging approach for detection of prostate cancer, oxygen-enhanced MRI for lung diseases, intra-cellular ultrasound imaging, PACS system for National Health Services (NHS) and optical with gamma combination imaging systems as an hybrid imaging modality have been profiled.

Insights on future growth prospects for each of the innovation profiled is also provided along with the industry interactions. Medical and Diagnostic Imaging TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE)'s mission is to analyze and report new and emerging technologies; advances in R&D, product development and regulatory matters specifically related to the areas of CT, MRI, NM, PET, Ultrasound and X-ray.

In addition, relevant developments in fusion technologies, functional imaging technology, interventional cardiology and image guided surgery and healthcare IT related areas such as PACS, medical information storage, and disaster recovery/business continuance will also be covered. The Health and wellness cluster covers cutting-edge global developments in medical devices and imaging sectors such as biosensors, biomaterials, biomechanics, microtechnologies, nanotechnologies, assistive technologies and imaging technologies and platforms.

Key Topics Covered:

Key Innovation Profiles in Medical and Diagnostic Imaging in UK

Quantitative Reading Software for Medical Imaging

Crowd-funded Medical Scanner Aims to Augment 3D Bio-printing

Radiowave Radar Technology for Breast Cancer Imaging

Novel Non-invasive Imaging Approach Improves Prostate Cancer Detection

Oxygen-Enhanced MRI for Lung Disease Tests

Intra-cellular Imaging using Ultrasound

Seamless PACS System Exclusively for the National Health Service (NHS)

Hybrid Diagnostic Technique Combining Optical and Gamma Imaging

Industry Contacts

