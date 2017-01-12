

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Board of Directors of Tata Sons appointed N. Chandrasekaran as Executive Chairman. Chandrasekaran shall take charge from February 21, 2017.



Tata Sons ousted Cyrus Mistry in October.



Chandrasekaran was the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services since 2009. A Tata lifer, he had joined the company in 1987. He was appointed as a Director on the board of Tata Sons on October 25, 2016.



Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services appointed Chief Financial Officer and Vice President Rajesh Gopinathan to replace N Chandrasekaran as the head of the firm.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX