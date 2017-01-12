Cambridge Global Payments to become exclusive payment provider for WTA and its members

Cambridge Global Payments and the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) are pleased to announce they have entered into a three year partnership whereby Cambridge will serve as the Official and Exclusive International Payments Provider of the WTA, responsible for fulfillment of prize money and corporate foreign exchange services for the WTA and its members.

Cambridge will provide the foreign exchange platform for facilitation of the payment of prize money between the WTA's members from tournaments to players. The WTA will oversee the handling of the program in conjunction with Cambridge. The WTA itself will also utilize Cambridge for all corporate foreign exchange services.

"Cambridge's in-depth knowledge and expertise in managing many international, and often complicated, financial transactions set them apart especially when time sensitive payments and on-demand delivery are a must," said WTA CEO and Chairman Steve Simon. "Their commitment to excellence reflect the high standards we expect at the WTA and we look forward to this partnership."

"We are extremely honored and excited to be selected as the Official and Exclusive International Payments Provider for the WTA and their members. As a global leader and specialist in international payments, Cambridge looks forward to working with such a prestigious association and their group of talented players," said Anil Sawrup, Chief Commercial Officer, Cambridge Global Payments.

Cambridge is one of the largest bank-independent providers of international payments, with offices across North America, Europe and Australia. Their award winning online platform and expertise in the business space has earned them global recognition, specifically for time sensitive payments.

About Cambridge Global Payments

Cambridge Global Payments is a leading provider of integrated cross-border payment services and risk management solutions. As a trusted partner for over 20 years, Cambridge delivers innovative solutions designed to mitigate foreign exchange exposure and address unique business needs. Our award-winning capabilities and industry-leading technologies simplify the way businesses connect with the global marketplace. As one of the largest bank-independent providers globally, we are flexible and responsive, with offices across North America, Europe, and Australia. Learn more at cambridgefx.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the WTA

The WTA is the global leader in women's professional sport with more than 2,500 players representing nearly 100 nations competing for a record $139 million in prize money. The 2017 WTA competitive season includes 55 events and four Grand Slams in 31 countries. In 2016, The WTA was watched by 408 million fans on television and digital channels around the world. The 2017 WTA competitive season concludes with the BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global from October 22-29, 2017 and the WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai, China from October 31 November 5, 2017. Further information on the WTA can be found at www.wtatennis.com, facebook.com/WTA and twitter.com/WTA.

