Brushless DC Motors Market Worth 8.15 Billion USD by 2021

The report "Brushless DC Motors Market by Type (Inner Rotor, and Outer Rotor), Speed (<500 RPM, 501 - 2000 RPM, 2001 - 10000 RPM, >10000 RPM), End User (Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Others), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 5.19 Billion in 2016 to USD 8.15 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 9.4%.

The global market is set to witness growth, due to increased usage of Brushless DC Motors across major industries such as chemicals, paper & pulp, marine, automotive, food processing, semiconductors, electronics manufacturing and aerospace.

The inner rotor Brushless DC Motors segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Brushless DC Motors market, by type, during the forecast period

The inner rotor Brushless DC Motors segment led the Brushless DC Motors Market in 2015 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing requirement of inner rotor brushless DC motor for medical & healthcare application. This segment is primarily driven by rising demand for high speed, highly reliable, and quiet Brushless DC Motors for medical devices and healthcare application, and is expected to create new revenue pockets for the Brushless DC Motors Market during the forecast period.

Manufacturing to be the largest segment in the Brushless DC Motors market

With regard to the end user segment, manufacturing & industrial end user segment in the Brushless DC Motors Market is expected to be the largest market in 2016. Increasing rate of industrial automation in industries like chemical, automobile, paper & pulp, food processing, electronic manufacturing and aerospace is anticipated to fuel the growth of Global Brushless DC Motors market.

Asia-Pacific: The leading market for brushless DC motors

In this report, the Brushless DC Motors Market has been analyzed with respect to six regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global Brushless DC Motors market, given growth of consumer electronic sector in China, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan. Also, the growth of automotive sector in China, India, and Japan has played significant role in growth of Brushless DC Motors in Asia-Pacific.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes profiles of some of the top players in the Brushless DC Motors market. These players include Johnson Electric (China), Ametek (U.S.), Nidec Corporation (Japan), Minebea (France), Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (U.S.), and Maxon Motor AG (Switzerland). Leading players are trying to penetrate the markets in developing economies, and are adopting various strategies to increase their market share.

