Worldwide Top 300 Distributors of In-Vitro Diagnostics Products Company Directory 2017 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Top 300 Distributors of In-Vitro Diagnostics Products Worldwide" report to their offering.
Did you know?
- Abacus ALS is the largest privately owned supplier of in-vitro diagnostics products in Australia and New Zealand.
- Una Health Ltd., the fastest growing diagnostic distributor in the United Kingdom, specialises in bringing innovative point-of-care devices to the market.
- Diachel SA is the leading independent in-vitro diagnostics distributor in Greece, offering complete laboratory solutions, from sales to after-sales support and service.
- BHR Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. works with leading global manufacturers, to bring point-of-care medical diagnostics in six major fields; allergy, cardiovascular, diabetes, female health, gastrointestinal and haematology, to the Indian market.
- For 30 years, Laboratorios LICON has specialised in providing reagents and clinical diagnostic systems to both public and private hospitals and laboratories across Mexico.
- Through its partnership with many international point-of-care manufacturers, Johannesburg headquartered, The Scientific Group supply a vast range of point-of-care tests to primary healthcare facilities in Africa.
- Representing more than ten international leading diagnostic companies, Onkogen Diagnostik Sistemler Ltd., is the leading company in molecular diagnostics in Turkey.
- Q Bioscience Co., Ltd. has been Abbott Molecular's distributor in Thailand since 2009.
Profile information for each company in The Top 300 Distributors Of In-Vitro Diagnostics Products Worldwide' typically includes:
- Company Contact Information - Address, Telephone and Fax Numbers, Email and Website Addresses
- Key Company Decision Makers - From CEO and Main Board, to Key Senior Managers
- Specialised fields such as Company Description, Manufacturers Represented, Countries Served, Year Established, Number of Employees and Ownership.
Report Target Market:
1) Manufacturers
This report is essential for manufacturers of in-vitro diagnostics products who wish to identify, evaluate and contact the 300 leading distributors for their products worldwide.
2) Distributors
Usage: competitive analysis and strategic partner/alliance identification.
3) IVD Associations
The Top 300 Distributors Of In-Vitro Diagnostics Products Worldwide' is ideal for IVD associations to identify new member companies.
Report data field structure is as follows:
- Company Name
- Address
- Telephone
- Fax
- Email
- Website
- Parent Company
- Year Established
- Number of Employees
- Key Executives
- Company Description
- Manufacturers Represented
- Countries Served
- Location Status
- Ownership
