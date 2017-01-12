sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
12.01.2017 | 16:11
Worldwide Top 300 Distributors of In-Vitro Diagnostics Products Company Directory 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan.12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Top 300 Distributors of In-Vitro Diagnostics Products Worldwide" report to their offering.

Did you know?

- Abacus ALS is the largest privately owned supplier of in-vitro diagnostics products in Australia and New Zealand.
- Una Health Ltd., the fastest growing diagnostic distributor in the United Kingdom, specialises in bringing innovative point-of-care devices to the market.
- Diachel SA is the leading independent in-vitro diagnostics distributor in Greece, offering complete laboratory solutions, from sales to after-sales support and service.
- BHR Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. works with leading global manufacturers, to bring point-of-care medical diagnostics in six major fields; allergy, cardiovascular, diabetes, female health, gastrointestinal and haematology, to the Indian market.
- For 30 years, Laboratorios LICON has specialised in providing reagents and clinical diagnostic systems to both public and private hospitals and laboratories across Mexico.
- Through its partnership with many international point-of-care manufacturers, Johannesburg headquartered, The Scientific Group supply a vast range of point-of-care tests to primary healthcare facilities in Africa.
- Representing more than ten international leading diagnostic companies, Onkogen Diagnostik Sistemler Ltd., is the leading company in molecular diagnostics in Turkey.
- Q Bioscience Co., Ltd. has been Abbott Molecular's distributor in Thailand since 2009.

Profile information for each company in The Top 300 Distributors Of In-Vitro Diagnostics Products Worldwide' typically includes:

- Company Contact Information - Address, Telephone and Fax Numbers, Email and Website Addresses
- Key Company Decision Makers - From CEO and Main Board, to Key Senior Managers
- Specialised fields such as Company Description, Manufacturers Represented, Countries Served, Year Established, Number of Employees and Ownership.

Report Target Market:

1) Manufacturers

This report is essential for manufacturers of in-vitro diagnostics products who wish to identify, evaluate and contact the 300 leading distributors for their products worldwide.

2) Distributors

Usage: competitive analysis and strategic partner/alliance identification.

3) IVD Associations

The Top 300 Distributors Of In-Vitro Diagnostics Products Worldwide' is ideal for IVD associations to identify new member companies.

Report data field structure is as follows:

- Company Name
- Address
- Telephone
- Fax
- Email
- Website
- Parent Company
- Year Established
- Number of Employees
- Key Executives
- Company Description
- Manufacturers Represented
- Countries Served
- Location Status
- Ownership

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gswlgh/the_top_300

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire