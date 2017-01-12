Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market to Reach $201 Billion by 2021: Increasing Adoption of Targeted Therapies - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --





Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Immunotherapy Drugs Market by Type of Drugs, Therapy Area - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The global immunotherapy drugs market is projected to reach USD 201.52 Billion by 2021 from USD 108.41 Billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021.

Increasing adoption of targeted therapies with fewer side effects, quicker drug approval processes, and high prevalence rate of lifestyle diseases are major growth drivers of this market. On the other hand, the high cost of immunotherapy treatment, and high attrition rate in the product development cycle are the major factors hindering the growth of the market. However, rising opportunities in the emerging markets, and immunotherapy as an alternative to chemotherapy for first line treatment are the factors supporting the growth of the market.

The immunotherapy drugs market is segmented on the basis of type of drugs, therapy area, end user, and region. Based on type of drugs, the market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, adult vaccines, checkpoint inhibitors, interferons alpha & beta, interleukins, and others. Adult vaccines segment is further categorized into preventive vaccines and therapeutic vaccines.

On the basis of therapy area, the immunotherapy drugs market is segmented into cancer, autoimmune & inflammatory diseases, infectious diseases, and others. Among these segments, the cancer segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2016. Cancer segment is also expected to be the fastest growing segment in the market, by therapy area in 2016. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to factor such as high preference for immunotherapy as a first line of treatment in cancer leading to growing demand for immunotherapy drugs.

North America is expected to account for largest share in the immunotherapy drugs market, by region in 2016. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional segment in the market. The high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to the low cost of manufacturing and acceptable regulatory scenario in this region.

Companies Mentioned:



Abbvie

Amgen Inc.

Astrazeneca

Bristol- Myers Squibb

ELI Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Glaxosmithkline PLC

Johnson & Johnson (A Parent Company of Janssen Biotech, Inc.)

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis International AG



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Insights



7 Immunotherapy Drugs Market, By Type of Drug



8 Immunotherapy Drugs Market, By Therapy Area



9 Immunotherapy Drugs Market, By End User



10 Immunotherapy Drugs Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



13 Appendix



