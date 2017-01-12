

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Director of National Intelligence James Clapper released a statement Wednesday evening revealing that he spoke with President-elect Donald Trump about the leak of a document containing salacious allegations against the incoming president.



Clapper described the leak as extremely corrosive and damaging to national security and denied the dossier came from within the U.S. intelligence community.



'We also discussed the private security company document, which was widely circulated in recent months among the media, members of Congress and Congressional staff even before the IC became aware of it,' Clapper said.



He added, 'I emphasized that this document is not a U.S. Intelligence Community product and that I do not believe the leaks came from within the IC.'



Clapper said the intelligence community has not made any judgment on the reliability of the information in the document, which included a variety of sexual and financial allegations against Trump that Russia allegedly intended to use to coerce the president-elect.



On Thursday, Trump confirmed the conversation in a post on Twitter, saying, 'James Clapper called me yesterday to denounce the false and fictitious report that was illegally circulated. Made up, phony facts. Too bad!'



Trump previously suggested that the U.S. intelligence community may have leaked the document, drawing a comparison to Nazi Germany.



