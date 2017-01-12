MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- Saputo Inc. (TSX: SAP) - A conference call for analysts and institutional investors will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at 2:30 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time), to discuss the fiscal 2017 third quarter results.

The conference call will begin with a short presentation followed by a question and answer period. The speakers will be Mr. Lino A. Saputo, Jr., Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of the Board, and Mr. Louis-Philippe Carriere, Chief Financial Officer.

-- To participate in the conference: 1-800-698-0460 Please dial-in approximately five minutes before the call. -- To listen to the call on the Web: http://www.gowebcasting.com/8297

Replay of the conference

A replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, February 9, 2017, 11:59 p.m. The webcast of the call will also be archived on the Company's website.

-- To access the replay: 1-800-558-5253 (ID number: 21842178). -- To access the archived webcast: www.saputo.com, in the "Investors and Media" section, under "Press Releases".

Contacts:

Media Inquiries

1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902



