Brown Turner Ross Builds Upon Existing Reputation of Excellence with Eclipse's Proclaim Practice Management Software Solution

Brown Turner Ross, a longstanding law firm in the North West, is implementing the Proclaim Practice Management Software solution from Eclipse Legal Systems, the sole Law Society Endorsed legal software provider.

With offices in Southport, Liverpool and Birkenhead, Brown Turner Ross has been delivering a comprehensive range of legal services across England and Wales for 130 years. The experienced and expert team of solicitors offers a first class service to both private and business clients, and aims to build lasting relationships to ensure Brown Turner Ross is always the law firm of choice.

Eclipse will implement its Proclaim Case Management system throughout the offices and across a number of departments - including Conveyancing, Probate, Personal Injury and Family -serving to streamline efficiencies and standardise working practices. As part of the project, Eclipse will conduct a full accounts conversion from Brown Turner Ross' incumbent system, providing a seamlessly integrated and centralised Proclaim Practice Management Software solution.

Samantha Bushell, Director at Brown Turner Ross, comments:

"We needed our core practice management system to be as efficient as possible and it was clear to us from the outset that Eclipse offered the best solution, enabling us to build upon our existing reputation of excellence."

To further enhance client inception procedures, Brown Turner Ross will use Eclipse's lead management system, and will benefit from comprehensive management of all incoming enquiries. Staff will be able to nurture on-going prospect relationships, target them with relevant marketing materials - such as event invitations - and when the time is right create a live client file to include all pre-existing data, providing a truly personalised client service experience.

To further streamline the inception process and ensure compliance, Eclipse's integration with an ID/AML checking service will allow fee earners to request 'one-click' ID checks directly from Proclaim, with search results returned to the relevant files.

Samantha continues:

"Using Proclaim to streamline the administrative tasks that are often associated with client inception processes will allow us to further perfect our clients' journey, and free up our time to do what we do best - provide the highest quality service and advice."

