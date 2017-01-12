LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- Momentous Entertainment Group, Inc. ("Momentous") (OTCBB: MMEG), a diversified media company with a focus on technology that creates, produces and distributes quality content across various media platforms, issued a shareholder update letter from Kurt E. Neubauer, Chairman of the Board and CEO.

First I want to say "Thank You" to my Friends -- the Investors, shareholders, staff and management of Momentous Entertainment Group -- that had and kept faith in the Company this past year. As someone close to me said: "2016, a year filled with ... 'WHAT NEXT!'"

Let's begin with our merger and acquisition activity.

M&A PROGRAM & ACTIVITY

Poolworks

As previously stated in a press release issued on January 2nd, the Poolworks acquisition has been delayed until a solution to a pending credit issue could be solved. Momentous management have been in direct discussions with the creditor since learning of the gravity of the situation and is hopeful a positive resolution is possible even though we cannot be assured that the situation will be resolved in a way that Momentous will prevail in a positive outcome.

As progress is made with the situation, we will provide updates as they occur. We are committed to meeting our current goals.

Momentous has also commenced M & A discussions with other potential asset targets to acquire in 2017. As the Company moves closer to that realization, we will make announcements as they are warranted.

Reality Television Projects

We have had a number of email inquiries as to the current status of the Bobby Dale Earnhardt reality show project. Bobby has been working on sponsorship arrangements since last summer to prepare for the upcoming racing season in 2017. These sponsorship arrangements include the reality series with Momentous. As more information becomes available, Momentous will make necessary announcements and filings.

