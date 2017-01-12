NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTCT) plans to announce its third-quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2016 on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET. NetScout will host a corresponding conference call and live webcast on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The number for the conference call is (785) 424-1051. The conference call ID is NTCTQ317. A replay of the call will made be available after 12:00 p.m. ET on January 31 for approximately one week. The number for the replay is (800) 753-0348 for U.S./Canada and (402) 220-2672 for international callers. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at http://ir.netscout.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=92658&p=irol-calendar.

About NetScout Systems, Inc.

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTCT) is a leading provider of business assurance - a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions for today's most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT's Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. To learn more, visit www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

