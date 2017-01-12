NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- Southern Home Medical Inc. (OTC PINK: SHOM), a leading developer of the healthcare industry, has announced that it's signed a contract agreement regarding the development of a medical smartphone app that will allow doctors and patients to collaborate together. The app will work in conjunction with the medical wearable technologies offered by Southern Home Medical Inc., adding synergy between the technologies, patients, and the doctors. This will be a step forward for both Southern Home Medical Inc. and the healthcare industry.

The app will be available for both android and iOS. It will be able to schedule doctor's appointments, and notify the user on any health risks that are detected from the information from the wearable. It will allow doctors to manage their patients and individually profile them for easy tracking. This is an essential step forward in pursuing growth in both Southern Home Medical Inc. and the medical industry.

George Chang, Chief Executive Officer of SHOM, commented, "This app will provide support and synergy for our current wearable technologies and services. With this, our services are greatly strengthened and we can expect our company to further grow."

About Southern Home Medical, Inc.: Southern Home Medical, Inc. is a Holding Company with a focus on servicing the needs of the Healthcare Industry. SHOM will continue to leverage the success of their businesses in order to expand sales opportunities in other locations throughout the country with health, medical and equipment needs.

