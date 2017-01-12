VAUGHAN, ON--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - Upstream Works Software, Ltd., a provider of Omnichannel Contact Centre solutions, today announced a new partnership with Sensa ehf, to effectively deliver integrated customer experience solutions on the Cisco Collaboration platform for clients in northern European markets. The partnership is part of a strategic initiative to better serve growing demand in the region for best-in-class communications. Together, we're meeting the growing need for fully integrated omnichannel solutions, while making it easier to deploy customer engagement solutions.

Upstream Works has a strong history of omnichannel innovation specialising in simplifying and improving agent and customer engagements. Upstream Works for Finesse (UWF) provides a flexible solution with an elegant Single Agent Desktop that consolidates the voice and digital customer journey, enabling agents to easily access all customer interaction activity and history for all channels, improving customer satisfaction and business outcomes. UWF simplifies the contact centre with seamless integration with any CRM platform or business application and omnichannel reporting for unified management.

Sensa ehf is an IT service company established in Iceland in 2002. Sensa offers communication solutions, including collaboration, contact centres, network management, infrastructure, security, hosting and UCS. Their solutions and services cover everything from Customer Service, Managed Services, Hosting and Colocation, Data Storage, Disaster Recovery to Professional Services.

"We're pleased to announce our partnership with Sensa, and to jointly deliver solutions that meet client needs for flexible, innovative solutions that enable customer experience excellence," said Rob McDougall, President and CEO of Upstream Works. "Together, Upstream Works and Sensa are enabling clients to derive real business value from an improved customer and agent experience, and provide them with the flexibility to extend and grow their solutions as their business needs evolve."

Increasingly, customers expect flexibility in how they choose to communicate with organisations, and service excellence regardless of the selected channels. Businesses that meet and exceed those expectations are more successful than their competitors at earning customer loyalty, and ultimately win more business. The partnership between Sensa and Upstream Works provides an optimal blend of contact centre expertise and operational experience for solution deployments that maximise ROI and business performance.

"We believe that the Upstream Works solution will enhance the value we bring to our customers who need advanced omnichannel capabilities for their contact centres," said Sigurdur Magnus Jonsson, Sales Manager at Sensa. "We look forward to exploring new and existing opportunities within our market."

Upstream Works helps organisations to enhance the agent and customer experience, while improving operational efficiencies with a Single Agent Desktop connecting all channels, interactions and applications across the enterprise. Businesses gain flexibility and control with easy to use tools, full visibility, and consistent reporting across voice and all digital channels.

Upstream Works continues to expand its partner network and grow its customer base to meet the demand for its leading edge contact centre solutions. With the recent opening of the new European office and the appointment of Andy McDonald, as VP and GM EMEA, the company is affirming its commitment to providing its products and services with local knowledge of the markets.

About Upstream Works Software, Ltd. - www.upstreamworks.com

Upstream Works provides best-in-class Omnichannel Contact Centre software to increase customer engagement and agent success. We bring the customer journey together across all digital channels, applications and platforms with management simplicity and desktop elegance. For over 15 years, organisations around the world and across industries have benefited from Upstream Works' experience and expertise, gaining operational efficiency and transforming the connected customer experience.

See UWF in action at www.upstreamworks.com or request a personal demo at demorequest@upstreamworks.com

About Sensa - www.sensa.is

Sensa is headquartered in Iceland and operates a subsidiary in Denmark. Our customer portfolio spans both local and global companies and various markets worldwide. Sensa is a Cisco Certified Gold Partner in Networking, Security, Collaboration and Data Centre solutions. Currently eight of Sensa's employees have a CCIE certification. Since 2003 Sensa has had a System Integrator Agreement (1st Tier Contract) with Cisco, which guarantees Sensa direct access to Cisco. Sensa has won numerous awards and achievements over the years including Cisco's Commercial Partner of the Year in 2005, Cisco's Silver Partner of the year in 2006, Partner plus excellence winner for 3 years in a row (2014, 2015, 2016) and for 10 years in a row Sensa has achieved Cisco Channel Customer Satisfaction Excellence. Sensa is a Microsoft Partner with a Premium Support Contract, which grants Sensa's technicians direct access to Microsoft's experts. Sensa is ISO certified 27001:2013.

