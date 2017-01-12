Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Obesity Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2017" report to their offering.

The report provides insights into Obesity epidemiology, Obesity diagnosed patients, and Obesity treatment rate for EU5 pharmaceutical markets.

The study measures key indicators such as prevalence of Obesity derived from epidemiological analysis, percentage of patients diagnosed with Obesity, and percentage of patients treated with a therapy.

The study helps executives estimate Obesity market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The report provides estimates and forecasts of Obesity prevalence, Obesity diagnosis rate, and Obesity treatment rate for the period 2016 2025.

Key Features of the Report:

Obesity Patient Flow

Obesity Prevalence

Obesity Diagnosed Patients

Obesity Treated Patients

Key Topics Covered:

1. Obesity: Disease Definition

2. Obesity Patient Flow in Europe

3. Obesity Patient Flow in Germany

4. Obesity Patient Flow in France

5. Obesity Patient Flow in Spain

6. Obesity Patient Flow in Italy

7. Obesity Patient Flow in UK

