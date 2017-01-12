The global automotive pressure sensors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2017-2021, according to Technavio's latest market research.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170112005053/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global automotive pressure sensors market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this market research report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global automotive pressure sensorsmarketfor 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into two segments based on application, which include passenger vehicle (PV) and commercial vehicle (CV). The passenger vehicle segment accounted for more than 94% of the market in 2016.

"Market growth is powered by the increased demand for occupant and vehicle safety, convenience, reduced emissions, and a comfortable travel experience. The need for smarter systems also drives the market forward," says Neelam Barua, an industry expert for automotive electronics research from Technavio

Technavio's heavy industry research analysts segment the global automotive pressure sensors market into the following regions:

APAC

Americas

EMEA

In 2015, with a market share of over 50%, APAC emerged as the market leader in the global automotive pressure sensors market, followed by the Americas with over 27% and EMEA with over 22%.

Automotive pressure sensors market in APAC

The automotive pressure sensors market in APAC is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8%, due to promising growth potential in emerging countries like China and India. Huge market opportunities for passenger cars is attracting the global automobile manufacturers to this region. These players are investing in technology and modern mass production systems, and these factors are expanding the demand for automotive sensors. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the key countries in the region, with China leading the market for passenger cars.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55650

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Automotive pressure sensors market in the Americas

Strict emission norms and increasing road safety, passenger safety, and vehicle security concerns are expected to boost the automotive pressure sensors market in the Americas. The region comprises technologically advanced nations and mature markets like the US and Canada, and this has resulted in the development of advanced engines and a high concentration of commercial vehicle manufacturers. Such factors should boost demand for sensors in the Americas.

Moreover, many vehicle manufacturers are shifting their manufacturing facilities to Mexico to leverage labor arbitrage and low production costs, and this has increased vehicle production in that country, thereby increasing demand for automotive sensors.

Automotive pressure sensors market in EMEA

The implementation of Euro VI norms to drive the market for automotive emission sensors. European emission legislations have become tougher than ever, and this has led to increased utilization of pressure sensors in engine exhaust management and exhaust after treatments.

Apart from emission, increased penetration of tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) across all vehicle segments owing to EU regulations which mandate the installation of TPMS in all vehicles manufactured after 2012 will benefit the automotive pressure sensors market.

"Reducing automotive emission and fuel consumption are the primary objectives behind setting tougher emission norms. Such legislations mandate the use of emission sensors in most new vehicles, which will influence the automotive pressure sensors as they are considered as an important component in emission systems," says Neelam.

The top vendors in the global automotive pressure sensors market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

Bosch

Continental

Denso

Infineon Technologies

Sensata Technologies

Browse Related Reports:

Global MEMS Pressure Sensors Market 2016-2020

Global Automotive Powertrain Sensors Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Sensors Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like automotive servicespowertrainandwheels and tires This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170112005053/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com