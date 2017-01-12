GAC Motor reinvents SUV with transcendent GS7 at 2017 NAIAS

DETROIT, Jan. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC Motor, China's only automaker exhibiting at the 2017 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit from January 8 to 22, 2017, three groundbreaking new models including the first electric vehicle GE3, new SUV GS7 and concept car EnSpirit. Its GS7, a blockbuster mid-sized SUV, is designed with the company's most innovative technologies and forward thinking concepts.

At the international showcase for the best of automotive industry, GS7 has drawn wide attention from industry professionals, experts, media and guests. The model is destined to continue the company's legacy in the new era for SUVs opened by their best-selling GS4 which was also released at NAIAS back in 2015.

"As a world-class auto brand, we hope our consumers around the world can enjoy the superb driving and riding experience GAC has to offer, just like GS4, GS7 is a car created, designed and made in China which not only has the highest level of configuration but also unique designs to bring the SUV to another level," said Yu Jun, general manager of GAC Motor.

The robust SUV GS7 is powered by the brand new GAC G-series 2.0T engine that reaches maximum power of 148kW (201.28 horsepower), and with peak torque of 320Nm, the car can make 0-100km/h (0-60 mph) acceleration in 9.5 seconds.

The GS7 can perform in all road conditions while ensuring minimum harness. It also provides friendly, intelligent and fun driving and riding experience to everyone with groundbreaking exterior and interior designs.

"The front face of the GS7 presents an image of great presence. Our original "Matrix LED" headlights paired with our brand signature, "Flying Dynamics" grill, which is simply a showcase of premium quality and originality," said Zhang Fan, vice president of GAC Engineering Institute. "On the body-side, we can see the confident and sporty upward turning character line and a robust D-pillar to visually increase the strength of the SUV."

GAC Motor's signature comfortable large internal space in GS7 includes panoramic sunroof, substantial trunk space and plenty of concealed storage, which is completed by a 10-inch central touch screen, multifunction leather seats, wireless charging, keyless entry and all-new "injoy" smart HMI (Human Machine Interface) system.

"GS7 is one of the most exciting new launches in 2017, GAC Motor has outdone itself once again with a technologically innovative, artistically dynamic and functionally considerate SUV which will definitely break new grounds in the mid-sized SUV market globally and lead new design trends in the auto industry," said Chen Xiuxia, GAC Motor's dealer in Nigeria.

To provide the best valued and innovative automotive products and service to customers across the world, GAC Motor strives to build competitive global R&D, sourcing and supply chain, manufacturing, overseas marketing and service systems with the goal of expanding the overseas sales volume through new product and technology launches.

"The launch at 2017 NAIAS also showed our confidence and determination in carving out new landscape in the international market as the fastest growing Chinese auto brand," said Yu.

About GAC Motor

A subsidiary of GAC Group, GAC Motor develops and manufactures premium quality vehicles, engines, components and auto accessories, achieving a year-to-year growth rate of 96% in 2016, the highest among all Chinese brands in the corresponding period. GAC Motor ranked 5th, among all brands in J.D. Power Asia Pacific's 2016 China Initial Quality Study, the highest of all Chinese brands for the fourth consecutive year.

