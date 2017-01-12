Spend Matters Assesses Capabilities of SMART by GEP, The Industry's Leading Source-to-Pay Procurement Software Platform

- "The combination of the individual components within SMART by GEP®, the broader suite capabilities on both a collective and holistic basis, as well as the consulting, market intelligence, managed services and BPO capability that GEP delivers, makes the solution set stand out in the market," asserts new report.

CLARK, New Jersey, Jan. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --GEP, a leading provider of procurement software and procurement services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today the publication of a series of deep-dive reviews by Spend Matters that provide an independent and richly detailed, in-depth assessment of SMART by GEP®, its cloud-native source-to-pay procurement software platform.

The three-part report is available, in full, to users of the Spend Matters PRO service. A summary report is available to sourcing, procurement and supply chain professionals for review at no cost at www.smartbygep.com/spendmatters2017

Spend Matters, founded in 2004 by Jason Busch, is a leading online news, research and information resource - inclusive of multiple publications, social media, research, analysis and other knowledge assets - entirely focused on procurement and supply chain sector.

In his analysis, Busch, founder and head of strategy at Spend Matters, asserts: "GEP has done something we don't suspect any others coming from a services background could pull off successfully - and at scale. GEP is not like any other firm we've covered in the procurement solutions market."

Indeed, Spend Matters analysts report: "The combination of the individual components within SMART by GEP, the broader suite capabilities on both a collective and holistic basis, as well as the consulting, market intelligence, managed services and BPO capability that GEP delivers, makes the solution set stand out in the market."

The SMART by GEP unified source-to-pay procurement software platform is native to cloud, touch and mobile technologies. Offered as a SaaS/PaaS solution, SMART by GEP leverages cloud economics to deliver a solution that easily handles the heaviest throughput and processing requirements of GEP's Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients, while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs.

SMART by GEP is easy to set up, deploy and use, with no extensive training required. All GEP products are platform-agnostic (they work with SAP, Oracle or any other major ERP or F&A system). And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction.

SMART by GEP provides complete source-to-pay functionality in one user-friendly, cloud-native platform, inclusive of spend analysis, sourcing, contract management, supplier management, procure-to-pay, savings project management and savings tracking, invoicing and other related functionalities. The award-winning, SaaS-based S2P platform is native to touch and mobile technologies, enabling users to work anywhere, any time on any device.

About GEP

GEP is a diverse, creative team of people passionate about procurement. We invest ourselves entirely in our clients' success, creating strong collaborative relationships that deliver extraordinary value year after year. We deliver practical, effective procurement services and procurement technology that enable procurement leaders to maximize their impact on business operations, strategy and financial performance.



Honored as Best Supplier at the EPIC Procurement Excellence Awards, GEP regularly wins accolades as both a provider of a broad range of procurement services and innovative procurement software. Among its recent distinctions, GEP has been named Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix of Procurement Services Providers, Leader in NelsonHall's NEAT Matrix of Global Procurement BPO Service Providers, Winner in the HfS Blueprint Report on Procurement Outsourcing Providers, Leader in the ALM Vanguard Reports on Procurement and Supply Chain Consulting, as well as one of Spend Matters 50 Companies to Know and to the Supply & Demand Chain Executive 100.

Clark, NJ-based GEP has 12 offices and operations centers in Europe, Asia and the Americas.

For more about SMART by GEP, our cloud-native sourcing and procurement software platform, please visit www.smartbygep.com.To learn more about our comprehensive range of consulting and outsourcing services, please visit www.gep.com.

