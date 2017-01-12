sprite-preloader
12.01.2017 | 17:11
Hospital Acquired Infections Forecast in 15 Major Markets Report 2017 - 10 Year Forecasts to 2027 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Hospital Acquired Infections Forecast in 15 Major Markets 2017-2027" report to their offering.

Hospital acquired infections (HAI), or nosocomial infections - infections acquired by patients or staff during in-patient care (hospital admission). This is the point or annual prevalence of HAI (or HCAI), equivalent to a number of cases of an infection per year. HAI can be caused by any pathogen, including bacteria, viruses and fungi.

This report provides the current incident population for Hospital Acquired Infections across 15 Major Markets (USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Poland, Romania, Czech Republic and Japan) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current incidence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, several of the main symptoms and co-morbidities of Hospital Acquired Infections have been quantified and presented alongside the overall incidence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Cause of the Disease

3. Risk Factors & Prevention

4. Diagnosis of the Disease

5. Variation by Geography/Ethnicity

6. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course

7. Key comorbid conditions/Features associated with the disease

8. Methodology for quantification of patient numbers

9. Top-line Incidence for Hospital Acquired Infections

10. HAI by major site of infection

11. HAI by main pathogen

12. Treatment of HAIs

13. Abbreviations used in the report

14. Patient-Based Offering

15. Online Pricing Data and Platforms

17. Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mg2w35/hospital_acquired

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


