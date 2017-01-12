sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Workforce Optimization (WFO) Product and Market Report 2016-2017 with Company Reports of Aspect, Calabrio, dvsAnalytics, inContact, NICE, OnviSource, TelStrat, Verint, and ZOOM

DUBLIN, Jan 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "2016-2017 Workforce Optimization (WFO) Product and Market Report" report to their offering.

2016 was a highly disruptive year for the WFO market. Mergers and acquisitions have altered the competitive landscape, and more activity is expected. End users are demonstrating a growing preference for purchasing WFO functionality directly from their contact center infrastructure vendor.

The rapid growth of cloud-based contact center infrastructure solutions and the need to be cloud-ready are driving a surge of innovation in the WFO market, including enhanced architectures, improved user interfaces, faster processing and new functionality. Back-office and branch WFO are also finally starting to gain traction. WFO vendors are making investments to capture this growing opportunity, as it is expected to represent an important part of their future business.

Analytics - speech, text, desktop and, increasingly, customer journey - represent the future of WFO. Organizations need insights into all of the actions that their employees take when interacting with customers. Analytics solutions provide the data required to determine the actions needed to remove any impediments to service excellence and ensure a consistently outstanding customer experience. Analytics solutions can provide agents with the information they need to deliver a personalized customer experience, which is a top goal for enterprises.

The 2016 - 2017 Workforce Optimization Product and Market Report provides the vendor, product, functional, technical and pricing information that enterprise, contact center and IT leaders need to select the right solution to meet their organization's current and future front- and back-office WFO requirements.

The report covers 9 leading and contending vendors at a detailed level: Aspect, Calabrio, dvsAnalytics, inContact, NICE, OnviSource, TelStrat, Verint, and ZOOM International.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Research Methodology

4. Quality Management/Liability Recording Market Segments

5. Workforce Optimization Defined

6. Service Delivery Models for WFO Solutions

7. Workforce Optimization Market Trends and Challenges

8. WFO Market Innovation

9. Analytics is the Future of WFO

10. It's Time to Adopt Analytics-Enabled Quality Assurance

11. Best Practices for Managing and Engaging Millennials

12. Omni-Channel Customer Engagement

13. Using WFO to Support Top Servicing Trends

14. WFO Market Activity Analysis

15. WFO Market Projections for 2016 through 2020

16. WFO Competitive Landscape

17. WFO Vendors and Solutions

18. Core Functional Analysis

19. Other WFO Components

20. WFO Vendor Satisfaction Analysis

21. Pricing

22. Company Reports

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cwjbc5/20162017

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire