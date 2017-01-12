Global Automatic Baby Swing Market to Grow 4% by 2021 - By Product & Distribution Channel - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automatic Baby Swing Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global automatic baby swing market to grow at a CAGR of 4.53% during the period 2017-2021.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automatic baby swing market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of automatic baby swing to individual consumers across the globe.



According to the report, parenting is one of the most beautiful experiences of life; however, it is impossible for the parents to be with the baby 24/7. An automatic swing provides, reasonably, a safe place and another way to occupy the baby while dealing with important household chores. Fast-paced modern lifestyles and preference to convenience have increased the need for time-saving and easy-to-use baby care processes and devices.

In addition to this, the decision to delay to conceive babies contributes considerably to the adoption of such advanced baby care products. According to the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) in the US, several career-oriented parents delay the process of conceiving babies because they prefer earning enough to ensure the safety and comfort of their children when they have them in later life without compromising on their work and quality time.

Further, the report states that in 2016, around than 300 baby swing-related incidents were reported. To address such issues, based on CPSC standards, such products get recalled from the market on an immediate effect. Sometimes, products get defected during the distribution process to several channels. At this time, companies do not have the control of their products status. So, this step has adverse effects on the share of the market competitors. Since the development of baby swings, a large number of market recalls have been reported until date.

Key vendors:



Fisher-Price

Graco

Kids II

4moms



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Key leading countries



Part 10: Market drivers



Part 11: Impact of drivers



Part 12: Market challenges

Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 14: Market trends



Part 15: Competitor landscape



Part 16: Key competitor analysis



Part 17: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r5r36h/global_automatic

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716