HENDERSON, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- United Health Products, Inc. (OTCQB: UEEC) will hold a dial in conference for shareholders, potential shareholders and those seeking to learn more about the company on Tuesday 17, 2017 at 12:30 p.m Eastern Time. Douglas Beplate CEO and Louis Schiliro Director of Manufacturing will discuss year end 2016, present business, and current rollout to the veterinary market, marketing plans for 2017 and future events for 2017. To listen to the discussion:

Participant Instructions

1. Call your Dial-In Number: (712) 451-0011

2. Enter your Access Code: 291859

Anyone who is interested and cannot access or attend the call can go to the company's website www.unitedhealthproductsinc.com and listen to the entire call which will posted as an audio file on Wednesday January 18 by noon EST.

About United Health Products Inc.

United Health Products Inc. (UEEC) develops, manufactures, and markets patented hemostatic gauze, for the healthcare and wound care sectors. The product, HemoStyp®, is derived from regenerated oxidized cellulose, which is all natural, and designed to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds and helps control bleeding. UEEC is focused on identifying new markets and applications for its product as well as ramping up sales in its current markets. For more on United Health Products Inc. visit: www.unitedhealthproductsinc.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

United Health Products Inc.

877-358-3444



