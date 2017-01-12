Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Private Vehicle Leasing Market Strategic Analysis" report to their offering.

The retail automobile market in Europe is undergoing a transformation in terms of the vehicle ownership model. The need of the current generation is moving toward mobility alone, and not ownership of the vehicle. This has opened up the market for several retail financing products, one of which is the private leasing contract. The benefits in a private lease-such as maintenance-free possession, low risk on residual value, and options at the end of contract-are attracting customers looking for affordable alternatives. Will this demand be met with enough supply and drive growth of the private lease market in Europe?

This research service is based on actual figures focusing on private leasing for the period 2013 to 2015. A forecast of market growth is provided for the period 2016-2020. The geographic scope is EU-26, and vehicle segmentation covers light vehicles, i.e., passenger vehicles (PV) and light commercial vehicles (LCV).

Key Questions this Study Will Answer:

What is private vehicle leasing and where does it fit in the vehicle financing ecosystem?

What are the distribution channels providing the private leasing product, and how is it categorised?

What is the business environment of the vehicle leasing market in Europe?

What is the penetration of private lease contracts in the retail segment?

What factors are likely to drive and determine the growth of the private leasing market between 2016 and 2020?

Which are the key participants offering private leasing product, and what are their profiles?

Which are the key customers responsible for growth in the private leasing market?

How is the mobility market expected to evolve with innovative mobility models?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology Private Leasing-Definitions and Segmentation Market Overview Market Measurements Country-specific Trends Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action Future of Mobility Competitive Analysis-Provider Profiles of Independent Leasing and OEM Captives Conclusions Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/clw2cg/europe_private

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170112005751/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Leasing, Automotive Leasing and Rental