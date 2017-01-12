ROSEMONT, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- The 19th annual Food Safety Summit will offer many new education sessions and features when the event returns to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois on Monday, May 8 - Thursday, May 11. This must attend event for growers, processors, retailers, distributors, foodservice operators, regulators and academia offers a solutions-based conference and expo designed to meet the educational and informational needs of the entire food industry.

"There are many new additions being offered at the 2017 Food Safety Summit including six FSPCA, AFDO and NEHA certification courses; a half-day workshop on listeria control; extended exhibit hall hours; a dynamic Keynote Presentation on hot topics in food safety; expanded solutions stage schedule; newly explored case studies; and over 200 solutions providers on an expanded show floor," said Scott Wolters, Director, Tradeshows & Conferences, BNP Media, producers of the Food Safety Summit. "Registration is now open and we invite all involved in the industry to join to us to learn about solutions for today and start to plan for tomorrow."

Highlights of the 2017 Food Safety Summit program include:

Certification and Training Courses - The Food Safety Summit seeks to help advance knowledge among the food industry to meet FSMA requirements and to help all members of the food industry get the training they need to do their jobs. Click here to learn about the certification courses available for Produce Safety, Seafood HACCP, Preventive Controls for Animal Food, Foreign Supplier Verification, Preventive Controls for Human Foods and Auditor Training.

Workshops - There will be several hands-on learning opportunities in four half-day workshops to kick off the conference education program, which allows for more extensive and interactive education with expert panelists and industry peers.

The Latest in Listeria Control - This workshop is designed for participants to learn control strategies for Listeria and ultimately prevent future outbreaks. The four-hour course will offer insight from a dynamic line-up of speakers and also an antiseptic sampling demo.

Preventive Controls and Sanitary Food Transportation Act (SFTA): The Basics and Sustainment - This workshop will focus specifically on Preventive Control vs. Pre-requisite programs for Warehouse & Transportation, Food Defence, Sanitation as a Preventive Control for Warehouse & Transportation and Cold Chain Management in an interactive format for learning.

A Guide to Success as a Food Safety Professional - Based on the recently published book, Food Safety - A Roadmap to Success, learn how to get the resources needed to protect the brand, customers, consumers and shareholder values.

Integrated Food Safety System Update - Join the Association of Food and Drug Officials for discussions and testimony for establishing a fully integrated food safety system from leading Federal, State and Local agencies (strategic partners) who will provide an update on the public health goal of a safer food supply.

Education and Extending Your Community - The 2017 program, developed by the Summit's Education Advisory Board, will offer 22 sessions covering important topics including FSMA, Food Defense, The Food Code, Foodborne Outbreak Investigations, Menu Labeling, Supply Chain Management, and more, plus two general session presentations in the Keynote Theater and 14 free presentations in the Solutions Stage theaters, located right on the show floor.

Keynote Presentation: Hot Topics in Food Safety - Hear from a dynamic panel of speakers from industry and government who will address the most important issues facing food safety professionals including the implementation of the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), Litigation, International Implications of the FSMA Rules, and Corporate Commitment on Wednesday, May 10 from 9:15 - 10:30 am. Speakers include Kathy Gombas, formerly with the FDA; Jeffrey Steger, US Department of Justice; Shawn Stevens, Food Industry Council, LLC; Craig Wilson, Costco Wholesale Corporation; and Dave Gombas, formerly with United Fresh Produce Association. Dane Bernard, Bold Bear Food Safety, will moderate the session.

Networking Sessions - Networking is one of the top reasons for attending the Food Safety Summit, so what better way to kick off the event than with a Welcome Reception right on the exhibit hall floor on Tuesday evening and on Wednesday, May 10 from 5:30 - 7 pm attend an evening reception to raise money and awareness for Feeding America®, the nation's leading hunger relief organization.

Town Hall - Back by popular demand, the Town Hall offers Summit attendees the unique opportunity for a candid and interactive discussion on the latest food safety issues with key officials representing the FDA, USDA, AFDO and CDC. The panel includes Alfred V. Almanza, Department of Agriculture; Joseph Corby, Association of Food and Drug Officials; Dr. Robert Tauxe, CDC; and Dr. Stephen Ostroff, U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Gary Ades, G&L Consulting Group, will moderate this general session.

Exhibit Hall - Access to 200+ solutions providers demonstrating cutting-edge products and technologies in food safety, providing hands-on demonstration and face-to-face conversations with knowledgeable staff.

Registration is open and the full conference program is now available live at www.foodsafetysummit.com.

About the Food Safety Summit

The Food Safety Summit will be held Tuesday, May 9 through Thursday, May 11, 2017 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. Certification Courses will begin on Monday, May 8, 2017. The event is produced by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving professionals across 50+ industries. Details and registration information are available at www.foodsafetysummit.com.

