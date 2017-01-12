Direct-Fed Microbials Market Worth 1,399.6 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, January 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Direct-Fed Microbials Marketby Type (Lactic Acid Bacteria and Bacillus), Livestock (Pork/Swine, Poultry, Ruminant, and Aquatic Animals), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is estimated to be valued at USD 934.5 Million in 2016 and projected to reach USD 1,399.6 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.96% from 2016.

Direct-fed microbials are gaining importance as they play a vital role in improving feed digestibility, cost reduction, nutrient absorption, and better performance. They are achieving popularity as they are replacing antibiotics for improved health and performance of livestock, giving this sector immense potential for growth in the next six years. The main consequence of feed supplementation is improved nutrient utilization and supply to animals, this is projected drive the demand for direct-fed microbial products.

Significant growth expected in the lactic acid bacteria segment

Lactic acid bacteria are gaining high popularity in the Direct-Fed Microbials Market across the world, the demand for lactic acid bacteria used in feed for animal health and nutrition have been contributing to the growth in the market. Lactic acid bacteria are more convenient to use, owing to their ease in application. They are the most widely used direct-fed microbials and hence, the lactic acid bacteria segment is projected to be the fastest-growing for the next six years.

Thepoultry segment is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

The role of direct-fed microbials in poultry includes altering the metabolism by enhancing digestive enzyme activity, maintaining normal intestinal microflora, and reducing bacterial enzyme activity and ammonia production. They improve feed intake and digestion, neutralize enterotoxins, and stimulate the immune system. Such benefits are driving the demand for direct-microbials in the poultry sector.

Significant growth in demand for direct-fed microbials in animal feed observed in the North American region

Due to recent outbreaks of diseases such as avian influenza or avian flu, and foot & mouth disease, the meat market in North America, especially in the U.S., has become cautious about food safety and quality. The U.S. government took initiatives such as the complete ban, in 2009, on the use of feed antibiotics as growth promoters, and campaigns for increasing awareness about product efficiency and its proper usage. With the ban on the use of feed antibiotics as growth promoters, the Direct-Fed Microbials Market in North America has grown.

The Direct-Fed Microbials Market report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolio of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Koninklijke DSM N. V. (Netherlands), Novozymes (Denmark), Chr. Hansen A/S (Denmark), Kemin Industries (U.S.), BIOMIN Holding GmbH (Austria), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Novus International, Inc. (U.S.), and Bio-vet (U.S.).

