CLEVELAND, OH--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - Superior Fence & Rail, a Jacksonville, Florida business, was recognized again in 2016 by the Jacksonville Business Journal as a top Veteran-owned business. An ActiveYards® dealer, Superior Fence & Rail has been in business since 2009, and has previously been recognized by the Journal with this award. Winners are chosen based on 2015 revenue.

Superior Fence & Rail owner Zach Peyton, a West Point graduate, served in the U.S. Army for 5 years and was honorably discharged as a Captain. Superior Fence and Rail specializes in installing residential ActiveYards vinyl and aluminum fencing. "I'm proud and excited to once again be recognized by the Journal as a veteran/business owner. It's rewarding to know that I and other veterans are making such a positive impact in the Jacksonville and surrounding communities," said Peyton.

Superior Fence & Rail is pleased to use ActiveYards® products, the premier manufacturer of high quality fencing systems. ActiveYards is a true U.S. manufacturing operation in that their systems start from raw materials, are fabricated to a specification, and then shipped to an exclusive network of exclusive dealer partners like Superior Fence & Rail.

About Superior Fence & Rail:

Superior Fence & Rail is Northeast Florida's premiere fence installation and fence retail company, serving businesses and families throughout the region. Headquartered on Jacksonville's Westside, Superior Fence & Rail also provides wholesale fence and supplies.

About ActiveYards®:

ActiveYards® is a proud brand of its parent company, Barrette Outdoor Living (BOL). Barrette Outdoor Living is the North American leader in consumer fence manufacturing. Barrette currently produces and markets exterior home products under a variety of leading brand names through specialty retailers, home centers and lumberyards. BOL is an independent subsidiary of Barrette. BOL currently employs 1,550 people and the Barrette parent company employs 3,000. BOL has a head office in Cleveland, OH with the parent company headquartered in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada. The company is privately owned and operated by the third generation of the Barrette family.

Contact:

ActiveYards

activeyards@us.ebarrette.com