BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1(i): NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES



(1). Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (ii):



BlackRock North American Income Trust plc



(2). Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):



An acquisition or disposal of voting rights: (X)



An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached: ( )



An event changing the breakdown of voting rights: ( )



Other (please specify): ()



(3). Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (iii):



Investec Wealth & Investment Limited



(4). Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) (iv):



N/A



(5). Date of the transaction (and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached if different) (v):



11 January 2017



(6). Date on which issuer notified:



12 January 2017



(7). Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:



From 19% to 18%



(8). Notified details:



A: Voting rights attached to shares



Class/type of shares (if possible using the ISIN code): Ordinary/GB00B7W0XJ61



Situation previous to the triggering transaction (vi):

Number of Shares: 13,314,313

Number of Voting rights (viii): 13,314,313



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction (vii):

Number of shares:

DIRECT: 13,088,286

Number of voting rights (ix):

Direct (x): 13,088,286

Indirect (xi):



% of voting rights:

Direct: 18.98%

Indirect:



B. Financial Instruments



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction (xii):



Type of financial instrument:



Expiration date (xiii):



Exercise/Conversion Period/Date (xiv):



Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted:



% of voting rights:



C. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Instruments (xv), (xvi)



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:



Type of financial instrument:



Exercise Price:



Expiration date (xvii):



Exercise/Conversion Period/Date (xviii):



Number of voting rights instrument refers to:



% of voting rights (xix) (xx):



Nominal:

Delta:



Total (A + B + C):



Number of voting rights: 13,088,286



% of voting rights: 18.98%



(9). Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable (xv):



Discretionary client holdings registered in the name of Nominee companies 100% owned by Investec Wealth & Investment Limited.



Proxy Voting:



(10). Name of the proxy holder:



N/A



(11). Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:



N/A



(12). Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:



N/A



(13). Additional information:



N/A



(14). Contact name:



C Driscoll

For BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary



(15). Contact telephone number:



020 7743 2427



12 January 2017

