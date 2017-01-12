sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
12.01.2017 | 17:43
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, January 12

TR-1(i): NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES

(1). Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (ii):

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc

(2). Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights: (X)

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached: ( )

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights: ( )

Other (please specify): ()

(3). Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (iii):

Investec Wealth & Investment Limited

(4). Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) (iv):

N/A

(5). Date of the transaction (and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached if different) (v):

11 January 2017

(6). Date on which issuer notified:

12 January 2017

(7). Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

From 19% to 18%

(8). Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares (if possible using the ISIN code): Ordinary/GB00B7W0XJ61

Situation previous to the triggering transaction (vi):
Number of Shares: 13,314,313
Number of Voting rights (viii): 13,314,313

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction (vii):
Number of shares:
DIRECT: 13,088,286
Number of voting rights (ix):
Direct (x): 13,088,286
Indirect (xi):

% of voting rights:
Direct: 18.98%
Indirect:

B. Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction (xii):

Type of financial instrument:

Expiration date (xiii):

Exercise/Conversion Period/Date (xiv):

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted:

% of voting rights:

C. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Instruments (xv), (xvi)

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:

Type of financial instrument:

Exercise Price:

Expiration date (xvii):

Exercise/Conversion Period/Date (xviii):

Number of voting rights instrument refers to:

% of voting rights (xix) (xx):

Nominal:
Delta:

Total (A + B + C):

Number of voting rights: 13,088,286

% of voting rights: 18.98%

(9). Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable (xv):

Discretionary client holdings registered in the name of Nominee companies 100% owned by Investec Wealth & Investment Limited.

Proxy Voting:

(10). Name of the proxy holder:

N/A

(11). Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:

N/A

(12). Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:

N/A

(13). Additional information:

N/A

(14). Contact name:

C Driscoll
For BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary

(15). Contact telephone number:

020 7743 2427

12 January 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire