LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- Her Imports (OTCQB: EZJR), a leading retailer of human hair extensions, today announced that it has formally changed its name from EZJR, Inc. to Her Imports.

Barry Hall, Her Imports CEO, stated, "This is a significant step in our corporate strategy to leverage and expand the Her Imports brand and grow our company." Earlier this month the Company announced that it had made a strategic decision to pursue an aggressive store expansion plan. Hall added, "During the first two weeks of the new year we opened two new seasonal retail locations in New York and New Jersey as part of our goal to open six new stores in January. We are on schedule to meet this goal and should have 36 stores by the end of this month."

In December 2016, the Company announced that it had filed with the SEC to change its name to Her Imports and is working to obtain a listing on the NYSE MKT exchange.

About Her Imports

Her Imports sells human hair extensions and related hair-care and beauty products at retail locations throughout the U.S. and on our Website, herimports.com. Additionally, by way of our proprietary eCommerce platform and strategic leveraging of social media buys, we convert prospects into customers while developing long-term personal relationships and loyal customers. In December 2016, the Company announced that it was working to obtain a listing on the NYSE MKT exchange.

Forward Looking Statements: Statements in this document contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on many assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of EZJR, Inc. to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. EZJR, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by applicable securities laws. For more information, please refer to EZJR, Inc.'s financial statements as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

