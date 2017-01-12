Yeast Extracts and Beta-Glucan Market Expected to Reach $1,061 Million by 2022, Globally - Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon and Pune, India, January 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Yeast Extracts and Beta-Glucan Market by Product Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022," the global yeast extracts and beta-glucan market generated $642 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $1,061 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.46% from 2016 to 2022.

The global yeast extracts and beta-glucan market is driven by factors such as rise in demand for yeast extract and beta-glucan among health-conscious consumers. In addition, increase in applications of yeast and specialty yeast products in the food & beverages industry and continuous investments in R&D for the development of new products boost the market growth. Furthermore, increase in cholesterol levels, rise in the number of obesity and diabetes cases have pushed the market of yeast extract and beta-glucans for making medicines, which are also used to boost the immune system.

The demand for yeast extract and beta-glucan products has increased due to change in eating patterns and rise in consumption of processed food coupled with high disposable income in developing countries. Moreover, increase in use of yeast extract in the processed food industry has led to spiraling increase in the number of yeast manufactures.

Factors such as, shortage of molasses and easy availability of feasible substitutes in terms of sources of raw materials have affected the sales in response to yeast extract and beta-glucan manufactures to develop differentiated products. The untapped sectors for yeast extracts applications provide ample opportunities for development.

KEY FINDINGS OF YEAST EXTRACTS AND BETA-GLUCAN MARKET

The yeast extract segment occupied the highest share in 2015, and is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 7.53%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The European region is the leading market for yeast extract and beta-glucan products, followed by North America .

. The Asia-Pacific yeast extract and beta-glucan market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.72%, in terms of value, from 2016 to 2022.

yeast extract and beta-glucan market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.72%, in terms of value, from 2016 to 2022. The U.S. is the leading market for yeast extract and beta-glucan in the North American region, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.53%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The European region accounted for the largest share in the global yeast extracts and beta-glucan market in 2015, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region registered the fastest growth during the forecast period. India is the fastest growing country in the Asia-Pacific region in terms of consumption of yeast extracts and beta-glucan products.

The prominent players profiled in this report include ABF Ingredients, AHD International LLC, Bio Springer, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., AB Mauri, Alltech Inc., Biotec Pharmacon ASA, Lallemand Inc., Chr. Hansen A/S, and Specialty Biotech Co. Ltd.

