Completion of the commercial reorganization

Recomposition of the Board of Directors

Solid cash position of €17 million at December 31, 2016

STENTYS (Paris:STNT) (FR0010949404 STNT), a medical technology company commercializing the world's first and only Self-Apposing® coronary stent, today announces its revenues for the fourth quarter and full year 2016.

2016 annual and fourth-quarter revenues*

4th quarter Annual € thousand 2016 2015 % change 2016 2015 % change Revenues 1,980.5 1,880.4 +5.3% 7,318.4 6,102.1 +19.9%

* Figures reviewed by the statutory auditors

Over the fourth quarter of 2016, STENTYS recorded revenues of almost €2.0 million, an increase of +5% compared with the fourth quarter of 2015. This limited growth rate was notably due to the commercial reorganization undertaken during the second half of 2016 in order to benefit from a more operational structure in 2017.

Over 2016 as a whole, revenues were up +20%, at €7.3 million.

Solid cash position of €17 million as a result of the €12.6 million rights issue and cost reductions

At December 31, 2016, STENTYS had a cash position of €17 million, versus €10.7 million at December 31, 2015, due firstly to the rights issue carried out in February 2016 and secondly to the cost reductions achieved over the second half of the year thanks to the reorganization of certain operational functions initiated in July.

Recomposition of the Board of Directors

On the initiative of the Chairman of the Board of Directors, and within the context of the refocusing of STENTYS' activities on high-potential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Latin America, the Company's two North American Directors, Mrs. Dianne Blanco and Mr. Michael Lesh, have stood down from the Board.

Christophe Lottin, Chief Executive Officer, comments: "We recorded annual growth of 20% in 2016, while reorganizing STENTYS' operational and commercial functions in the fourth quarter in order to better meet market expectations and maintain our cash position. In 2017, our ambition will be to accelerate our growth by maximizing the adoption of our stents by cardiologists in Europe and high-potential countries while continuing to control our operating costs.

Upcoming financial publication

STENTYS expects to publish its 2016 annual results on Wednesday March 22, 2017

About STENTYS

STENTYS is developing and commercializing innovative solutions for the treatment of patients with complex artery disease. STENTYS' Self-Apposing drug-eluting stents are designed to adapt to vessels with ambiguous or fluctuating diameters in order to prevent the malapposition problems associated with conventional stents. The APPOSITION clinical trials in the treatment of acute myocardial infarction showed a very low one year mortality rate and a faster arterial healing compared to conventional stents. The company's product portfolio also includes MiStent SES, a coronary DES whose new drug delivery mechanism is designed to match vessel response, and is marketed through STENTYS' commercial network in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Latin America. More information is available at www.stentys.com

STENTYS is listed on Comp. C of the Euronext Paris

ISIN: FR0010949404 Ticker: STNT

