UK Mortgages Ltd - Interim Dividend

12 January 2017

UK Mortgages Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 60440 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)

Re: Dividend Announcement

The Directors of UK Mortgages Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of the second interim period as follows:

Ex Dividend Date 19 January 2017 Record Date 20 January 2017 Payment Date 31 January 2017 Dividend per Share 0.015 pence (Sterling)

For further information, please contact:



Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson