UK Mortgages Ltd - Interim Dividend

PR Newswire
London, January 12

12 January 2017

UK Mortgages Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 60440 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)

Re: Dividend Announcement

The Directors of UK Mortgages Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of the second interim period as follows:

Ex Dividend Date19 January 2017
Record Date20 January 2017
Payment Date31 January 2017
Dividend per Share0.015 pence (Sterling)

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson


© 2017 PR Newswire