Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2017) - Imagination Park Entertainment (CSE: IP) (OTC Pink: IPNFF), an emerging digital content production company, has completed its first full length feature film production. The film, "Juarez 2045" was produced in partnership with Abrupt Studios.

Set in the year 2045, the war on drugs in Mexico has escalated as a ruthless drug Cartel uses robots to enforce their operations. A group of marines are sent in to recover a hostage and get more than they bargained for when they come up against the head of the Cartel. The first official trailer for the film has just been released, and is available for viewing (click here).

For its part, Imagination Park thereby now holds a 5% net profits carried interest in Juarez 2045, and retains the right to earn up to a 7.5% interest by sourcing and closing a domestic distribution deal for the film as well. For those who are unfamiliar with the inner workings of the film business, before, during, or post production and upon completion of a feature film, the producers of a project may and usually do sell distribution rights for the project across individual countries or regions right around the world.

At present, the Juarez 2045 project has received several distribution proposals and both Imagination Park and Abrupt films are now working to close global distribution rights for the film and finalize a release date

Gabriel Napora, Imagination Park CEO, stated: "From the moment Rocky brought me onto this project to produce it with him, I knew it was special. The film really is an incredible technical achievement given its budget. I'm more than proud that the response to the film in the marketplace by major studios and foreign buyers has already been overwhelming. This is a film that I'm going to be proud to say I produced for years to come. Equally important, my relationship with Rocky, Chris and Abrupt will last a lifetime. They are great filmmakers and people."

Rocky Mudaliar, Abrupt Studios CEO, added: "When we created Juarez 2045, we wanted to do something mind blowing at a reasonable budget. Bringing Gabriel on to produce the project with me helped make a huge difference and allowed Chris and I to achieve our vision. I'm excited that we are working with Imagination Park and hope to do much more business together in the future."

The shares are trading at $0.055 and with 39.9 million shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at $2.2 million.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.imaginationpark.com, contact David Gdanski, VP Corporate Communications, at 604-446-7325 or email info@imaginationpark.com.

