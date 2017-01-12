Biometric Technology Market is Estimated to Generate $10.72 Billion, Globally by 2022 - Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon and PUNE, India, January 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A new report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Global Biometric Technology Market: Opportunities and Forecasts, 2015 - 2022," projects that the global biometric technology market is expected to generate revenue of $10.72 billion by 2022, with an estimated CAGR of 19.4% from 2016 to 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140911/647229 )



In the year 2015, North America was the highest revenue-generating region, owing to increasing adoption of advanced security and authentic solutions and service in the government and commercial sector. Furthermore, the region is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period due to increasing need for multilevel biometric solutions and services in various end-user verticals. Europe was the second largest market, in terms of revenue generation, followed by Asia-Pacific. Major factors that boost the biometric technology market worldwide include increasing security & privacy concerns and rising standard of living.

Summary of Biometric Technology Market Report can be accessed on the website at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/biometric-technology-market

The physical biometric segment dominated the market with around 81% share, owing to increasing adoption of fingerprint recognition and face recognition biometric solutions across various end-user verticals, in 2015. The iris recognition segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of around 22%, owing to widening applications of iris recognition biometric solutions at vehicle checkpoints, airport security, and for employee identification.

The banking & financial sector led the market, followed by the public sector, both collectively accounting for around 60% of the market revenue in 2015.

"The physical biometric segment dominated the market with around 81% share, owing to increasing adoption of fingerprint recognition and face recognition biometric solutions across various end-user verticals, in 2015. The iris recognition segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of around 22%, owing to widening applications of iris recognition biometric solutions at vehicle checkpoints, airport security, and for employee identification" states Kalyani Sonawane, Research Analyst, ICT & Media Research at AMR.

The global biometric technology market is classified based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America generated the largest revenue in 2015, followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of around 22% during the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Study:

Major driving forces for the growth of the biometric technology market are increasing severity & privacy concerns and continuous technological advancements.

Fingerprint recognition segment dominated the biometric technology market in 2015; however, the iris segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

North America dominated in 2015, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth.

The report features a competitive scenario of the global biometric technology market and provides a comprehensive analysis of key growth strategies adopted by major players. Key players adopt product launches, and mergers & acquisitions as their key growth strategies to expand their presence and gain a competitive edge. Companies profiled in the report include 3M Company (Cogent Systems, Inc.), Fujitsu Frontech Limited, ImageWare Systems, Inc., Suprema, Inc., Safran S.A., secunet Security Networks AG, Thales S.A., BIO-key International, Inc., NEC Corporation, and Precise Biometrics.

Read similar market research reports on High Tech, Enterprise & Consumer IT at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/information-&-communication-technology-&-media/high-tech-enterprise-and-consumer-it-market-report

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions". AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

Rahul Thakur

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Direct: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1 (800) 792-5285 (U.S. & Canada)

Fax: +1 (855) 550-5975

E-mail: sales@alliedmarketresearch.com



Website: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com