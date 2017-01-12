Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News: Edison Investment Research Limited / Key word(s): Capital Increase Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues review on Standard Life UK Smaller Companies (SLS) 12-Jan-2017 / 16:31 GMT/BST London, UK, 12 January 2017 *Edison issues review on Standard Life UK Smaller Companies (SLS)* Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (SLS) aims to generate long-term capital growth from a portfolio of high-quality smaller-cap UK equities. Manager Harry Nimmo follows a long-standing, consistent investment process to construct a relatively concentrated portfolio of c 55 high-conviction holdings. SLS's NAV total returns are ahead of the benchmark Numis Smaller Companies ex-Investment Companies index over three, five and 10 years and SLS leads the pack versus peers over 10 years. SLS's annual dividend has compounded at an average annual rate of 23.5% over the last 10 years. SLS's current share price discount to cum-income NAV of 7.6%, while lower than the peer group average, is wider than the averages of one, three, five and 10 years, which range from 4.4% to 5.8%. There is scope for the discount to narrow if SLS's near-term relative performance improves. Its board of directors actively manages the discount via discretionary six-monthly tenders and share repurchases when the discount exceeds 8%. Although focused on capital growth, SLS has delivered annual dividend growth in excess of 20% over the last 10 years; the current dividend yield is 1.8%. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2] *About Edison:* Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *Contact details:*Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [4] and connect with Edison on: +--------+---------------------------------------------------+ |LinkedIn|www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research| +--------+---------------------------------------------------+ |Twitter |www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [5] | +--------+---------------------------------------------------+ |YouTube |www.youtube.com/edisonitv [6] | +--------+---------------------------------------------------+ +--------------+----------+--------------+---------------------+ |*London* |*New York*|*Sydney* |*Frankfurt* | |+44 (0)20 3077|+1 646 653| |+49 (0)69 78 8076 960| |5700 |7026 |+61 (0)2 9258 | | | | |1161 |Schumannstrasse | |280 High |245 Park | |34b | |Holborn |Avenue, |Level 25, | | | |39th Floor|Aurora Place, |60325 Frankfurt | |London, | | | | |WC1V 7EE |New York, |88 Phillip |Germany | | |NY 10167 |Street, Sydney| | |United Kingdom|US | | | | | |NSW 2000, | | | | |Australia | | +--------------+----------+--------------+---------------------+ Dissemination of a UK FINANCIAL NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 536075 12-Jan-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=af717daac41383c7967eb40772be3cae&application_id=536075&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7266211cbf0b72f2b3d94ab8bdaae97&application_id=536075&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=536075&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=536075&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=536075&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=536075&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

