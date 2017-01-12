According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global electric griddle marketis expected to grow at a CAGR exceeding 4% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Electric Griddle Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

According to Manu Gupta, a lead research analyst at Technavio, "The growth of the global electric griddle market is driven by the increase in the preference for food items prepared on electric griddles such as hamburgers, bacon, pancakes, steaks, and fried eggs. Additionally, many foodservicefacilities like McDonald's, IHOP, and Jollibee Foods are planning to invest extensively in expanding their operations across the globe."

The research analysis categorizes the global electric griddle market into three major product segments based on plate style. They are:

Stainless steel

Chrome

Others

Global market for electric griddles with steel plates

Electric griddles with steel plates are the most popular type of griddle plates used by various end-users. Steel griddle plates are stronger, last longer, and are easier to clean. Steel griddle plates are also resistant to scratches and dents. They can be used to cook both delicate and frozen food items. The heat is evenly dispersed throughout the plate as these griddles mostly use thermostatic controls. These griddles can also be used for large volume production. However, grease-laden emissions from cooking meat on stainless steel electric griddles can put extra load on the ventilation system in the kitchen, which increases its maintenance cost.

End-users prefer steel griddle plates that are one-inch thick as the heat recovery is better in thicker plates. The width of the plate ranges between 15-72 inches. Some of the leading players providing steel griddle plates are Vulcan, Toastmaster, and Star Manufacturing

Global market for electric griddles with chrome plate

Electric griddles with chrome plates are gaining significant popularity among end-users. Chrome plates have a smooth, non-porous surface, which offers more consistent cooking and allows the operator to cook different types of food simultaneously without affecting the flavor. Chrome plate griddles also emit less heat inside the commercial kitchen, and this heat disappears when the electric griddle is idle or cooking. Chrome griddle plates are suitable for preparing delicate food items due to the smooth surface and easy release of food. Chrome griddle plates also have better heat retention characteristics than steel griddle plates, which leads to faster heating and recovery time. The width of chrome griddle plates ranges 18-48-inches. Most electric chrome griddles use thermostatic control. Some of the manufacturers that provide electric griddles with chrome griddle plates are Lang World, Star Manufacturing, and Equipex.

Global market for electric griddles with other types of plate

Cast iron and aluminum are some of the other plate styles available in electric griddles. Cast iron griddle plates are mostly used by end-users to prepare sausages, meat, fish, and hamburgers. These plates are designed for heavy usage and for cooking different types of foods in large batches. Cast iron griddle plates require close to 15 minutes of pre-heating. Its ability to recover the heating temperature quickly and high heat retention are some of the features that trigger the sales of electric griddles with cast iron plates. Although, cast iron plates are not as smooth as steel and chrome griddle plates, the effectiveness of cast iron griddle plates can be enhanced by seasoning the plate with non-stick oils.

"The innovations in the griddle plate material are based on various parameters such as heat transfer, heat recovery, non-stick coating performance, price, and emissions. The manufacturers of electric griddles have introduced plate materials that can enhance the operational efficiency and the overall cooking experience," says Manu.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Lang World

Garland

Vulcan

Star Manufacturing

Waring

