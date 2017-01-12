As one of solar's burgeoning markets, India has plenty of intriguing PV data that adequately maps out the growth of the clean energy technology in the country. To date, approximately 9.6 GW of solar PV has been installed in the country, with a 14.2 GW solar pipeline in development, and tenders with 6.3 GW of solar projects waiting to be auctioned.

In its recent report, Mercom's Solar Quarterly Market Update Dec 2016, market analyst Mercom Capital has, among other things, outlined the top solar developers in the country, as well as the top inverter suppliers to the market to date, with Tata Power and ABB leading the charge, respectively.

Tata Power tops developers through acquisition

Out of the 200 solar developers currently active in the utility-scale solar market in India, the top 20 account for almost 60%, of which Indian company Tata Power has almost 10% of the total, with ...

