Research and Markets - Worldwide $42.16 Billion Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Market, 2022: Key Players are ebpay, Coinsecure, Coinbase, Bitstamp, Litecoin, Poloniex, Bitfury, Unocoin, Ripple, Bitfinex, BTL, IBM & Microsoft

The Crypto-Currency And Blockchain Technology Market to Grow at a CAGR of 35.2% During the Forecast Period 2016-2022 to Aggregate $42.16 Billion By 2022

India is set to be the most attractive destination and in Africa, the popularity and the usage of various crypto-currencies are expected to increase in the coming years. The MEA market revenue is expected to reach $3.02 billion by 2022. The major countries covered in this report are the US, Canada, Argentina, the UK, Germany, Italy, France, Poland, China, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, GCC Countries, Africa and Others.



The major verticals covered are BFSI, retail, media & entertainment, gaming industry, healthcare, travel & tourism, transportation & logistics and education. Globally, the industry players are showing interest towards the blockchain and crypto-currency acceptance and making a partnership and discussing with value chain players in order to understand the benefits of blockchain technology. Additionally, few of the verticals have already started the acceptance of crypto-currencies (e.g. Bitcoin) as a payment option. Especially, the retail industry is set to be the leading vertical after BFSI for the crypto-currencies acceptance and the retail market revenue is expected to reach $10,447.2 million by 2022.



In the current market scenario, the crypto-currency and blockchain technology market is at a nascent stage. But, a lot of new players are entering the market as it holds huge business opportunities. Especially, new start-ups are coming with new products/services in the market and they are expecting to see a double-digit growth in the upcoming years. In this space, venture funding in this market is expected to grow and collaborations, merger & acquisition activities are expected to continue.



Key Players:



Zebpay, Coinsecure, Coinbase, Bitstamp Ltd., Litecoin, Poloniex Inc., Bitfury Group Limited, Unocoin, Ripple, Bitfinex, Global Area Holding Inc., BTL Group Ltd., Digital Limited, IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp. and other predominate and niche players.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Industry Outlook



2 Report Outline



3 Market Snapshot



4 Market Outlook



5 Market Characteristics



6 Crypto-currency: Outlook



7 Verticals: Market Size and Analysis



8 Regions: Market Size and Analysis



9 Vendor Profiles



10 Global Generalist



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Expert's Views



