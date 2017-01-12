Global Airfreight Forwarding Market Growth at CAGR of 3.4%, 2017-2021 - Increase in Trade Agreements Among Nations - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dublin - Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Airfreight Forwarding Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global airfreight forwarding market to grow at a CAGR of 3.49% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global airfreight forwarding market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the volume of air cargo transported by vendors in the market. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is rising demand for integrated services. Freight forwarders provide customers with a wide range of integrated services. This includes not only the usual transport of cargo from source to destination but also a range of other services. These services include customs brokerage while exporting and importing, origin consolidation and destination deconsolidation services such as supporting government inspections, transloading, and contract logistics services.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in trade agreements among nations. The resurgence of the global economy has resulted in the increased trade volumes between countries. The increasing imports and exports between nations have lowered the trade barriers because of the relaxation of government trade policies. Favorable government trade policies have resulted in an increased demand for freight forwarding services to keep pace with the increased freight transportation needs of importers and exporters. This provides an immense opportunity for the existing vendors to expand their base globally.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is increase in reshoring and nearshoring manufacturing. Manufacturers are reconsidering their offshoring policies. The advantages that drove offshoring, such as low labor and overhead costs, are diminishing rapidly, and companies are, therefore, shifting toward reshoring and nearshoring. Reshoring is the process of bringing offshore production back to the home country.

Key questions answered in this report



What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Key vendors



Deutsche Post DHL Group

Kuehne + Nagel

DB Schenker

NIPPON EXPRESS

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

DSV

Sinotrans

Expeditors

Other prominent vendors



C.H. Robinson

CEVA Logistics

CJ Korea Express

DACHSER

Dimerco

GEODIS

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

Hitachi Transport

Kerry Logistics

Logwin

NNR Global Logistics

Panalpina

Pantos Logistics

Pilot Freight Services

Bolloré Logistics

Toll Holdings

Yusen Logistics



