Indian eLiquids and eJuice Market 2016-2022: Market to Aggregate $1,319.6 Million By 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Indian eLiquids and eJuice Market (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

The Indian eLiquid and eJuice Market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 54.1% during the forecast period 2016-2022

The increasing young population, changing consumer lifestyle, changing demands, and spending activities have led the demand for eLiquid and eJuice in India. In addition, the development of innovative products with extra features helps to improve the customer satisfaction and increase the customer base as customers are demanding for various flavour products and they are ready to spend money. The Indian eLiquid and eJuice market is analyzed by types - pre-filled eLiquid and bottled eLiquid; distribution channels - online, offline (retail), and others; demography - age group and sex; and location - tier 1 cities, and tier 2 cities.

Pre-filled eLiquid is expected to reach $1,095.3 million by 2022 due to the growing demand for pre-filled eLiquid products in the market. In addition, the users often prefer refillable or replaceable eLiquid. The tier 1 cities segment is expected to play a major role in the market growth. The smokers in the age group of 24-45 years areprimarily targeted by the eCigarette players.

The eLiquid and eJuice market in India is expected to grow and value chain players are continuing to expand, bringing new innovative products, and rising M&A activities to gain the revenue in this market. Some of the players included in the report are ITC Limited, Japan Tobacco Inc., Altria Group Inc., Godfrey Philips India Ltd., Reynolds American Inc., and Foschia (R.R. Chemicals).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Industry Outlook

2 Report Outline

3 Market Snapshot

4 Market Outlook

5 Market Characteristics

6 Types

7 Distribution Channels

8 Location

9 Demographics

10 Vendor Profiles

11 Companies to Watch for

12 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

-Altria Group Inc

- Foschia (R.R. Chemicals).

- Godfrey Philips India Ltd

- Green Vapo

- ITC Limited

- Japan Tobacco Inc

- Litejoy International Pvt. Ltd

- Philip Morris International Management SA (PMI)

- Pure Vapors

- Reynolds American Inc

- SPK Consumer Solutions Pvt. Ltd

- Shenzhen Joyetech Co.Ltd

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rvjz9z/indian_eliquids

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716