Appnext Achieves Record-Setting Year in 2016

LONDON, January 12, 2017

2016 marks a record in number of new partners and unique users across multiple verticals and market segments, resulting in 300% annual year-over-year revenue growth

Appnext, a leading mobile discovery platform, today announced that in 2016, it tripled its year-over-year revenue. With over 650 million unique users, interacting with Appnext-powered app recommendations, the company continues to adhere to its mission of helping mobile users discover and use apps they need at numerous contextual moments throughout their day. With 5 international offices opened in the past year (US, China, South Korea, Cyprus, Ukraine), Appnext has tripled its size reaching 110 employees worldwide.

Founded in 2012, Appnext provides thousands of mobile businesses with scalable technology solutions to grow, engage and monetize, while providing tangible user value to its partners that include leading utility apps, games, apps of brands, mobile websites, as well as OEMs and mobile operators. Integrated with over 12,000 apps and games, Appnext enabled in 2016 over 1.29B video views, 10M taxi rides, and 720K item purchases. Since 2014, when Appnext introduced the world's first self-serve platform, exclusively dedicated to app marketing, it has evolved to provide transparent end-to-end technology solutions to mobile publishers and app marketers of various sizes, and verticals.

Playrix, one of the leading game publishers in CIS and EU, recognizes Appnext as one of the top partners for its global launches and user acquisition efforts. "The Appnext platform provides unmatched transparency over campaign performance, giving us full control to optimize instantly as we see the optimal fit. Appnext offers comprehensive, yet easy-to-use campaign management tools that can easily serve as an industry benchmark." - Nikolay Sitnov, Head of User Acquisition, Playrix.

Elad Natanson, Founder and CEO, Appnext: "2016 was a defining year for Appnext, as well as for the entire mobile and ad tech industries. For the past five years, we've developed robust technology and data solutions, leveraged by thousands of partners worldwide. We are looking forward to 2017, ready to respond to the changing market needs, introducing a new line of innovative products to help users better experience life through mobile, and change the way we interact, discover and use apps.

About Appnext:

Appnext is a leading mobile discovery platform, helping millions of users experience apps at the right moments throughout the day. Our platform provides mobile publishers and app marketers with end-to-end technology solutions for premium monetization and app growth.

Leading mobile and in-app video advertising since 2012, Appnext has partnered with the top app, game, mobile web publishers, as well as OEMs and mobile operators to help them grow their mobile businesses by promoting apps. With a growing community of over 60,000 developers and 650M users worldwide, we've created a marketplace that connects publishers and advertisers directly and transparently, amplifying their monetization and advertising efforts. For more information, please visit www.appnext.com. Connect with Appnext on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

