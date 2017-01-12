MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- This document corrects and replaces the press release that was sent today at 7:00 ET. Please note that a quote has been added and can be found in the fifth paragraph. The complete version follows.

Prevtec Microbia Inc. is pleased to announce that its German subsidiary, Prevtec Microbia GmbH, received the market authorization from the European Commission for Coliprotec® F4/F18 in the European Union. Coliprotec® F4/F18 is the first single dose oral vaccine intended for active immunization of pigs against enterotoxigenic F4- and F18-positive Escherichia coli, the two most important agents of post-weaning diarrhea (PWD), a major cause of economic loss for swine producers.

Through preventative immunization, Coliprotec® F4/F18 contributes to the health of piglets by reducing the incidence of moderate to severe PWD and the fecal shedding of enterotoxigenic F4- and F18-positive Escherichia coli from infected pigs.

"We are very pleased to receive the European Commission's approval for this bivalent vaccine at a time when swine producers and veterinarians are looking for alternatives to antibiotics and are conscious of sustainable farming" says Michel Fortin, President and CEO of Prevtec Microbia Inc.

"The approval of Coliprotec® F4/F18 is the result of strong teamwork between Prevtec Microbia and Klifovet AG, and following the introduction of our first vaccine Coliprotec® F4 more than a year ago, in the European Union, this new bivalent vaccine brings even more depth of prevention for swine producers and veterinarians" added Dr. Eric Nadeau, Vice-President Scientific Affairs. "We are delighted to bring Coliprotec® F4/F18 across Europe with our partner Elanco."

"As a major breakthrough in the fight against post-weaning diarrhea in pigs, Coliprotec® F4/F18 is a significant addition to our range of vaccines in Europe. We see this as a further opportunity to deliver innovation and value to our customers, offering them a new vaccine to protect piglets against PWD" said Ramiro Cabral, Head of Elanco Operations for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Coliprotec® F4/F18 has been developed by Prevtec Microbia and will be distributed by Elanco Animal Health in the European Union.

About Prevtec Microbia

Prevtec Microbia is a Canadian biotechnology company developing biological products for the prevention of diseases in food animals. The Company's mission is to find better ways to feed the planet by developing technologies that improve animal health and increase animal production performance.

Prevtec Microbia's first commercial product, Coliprotec®F4, a swine E. coli vaccine, has been sold across Canada since 2007. In March 2015, the European Commission granted a marketing authorization for Coliprotec® F4 in the European Union. See more information at www.prevtecmicrobia.com.

About Elanco

Elanco, a division of Eli Lilly and Company, provides comprehensive products and knowledge services to improve animal health and food-animal production in more than 70 countries around the world. With a global presence of approximately 6,500 people and offices in more than 40 countries, Elanco anticipates, serves and supports the diverse and evolving needs of its customers--from veterinarians to food producers to all those concerned with animal health--to help them address the challenges of a diverse and changing world. Together with our customers, we are committed to raising awareness about global food security, and celebrating and supporting the human-animal bond. Additional information about Elanco is available at www.elanco.com, or follow us @Elanco.

About Klifovet

Klifovet, based in Munich, Germany, is a full service Contract Research and Development Organisation offering Management of Project Development, Regulatory Affairs, Studies, GMP compliant Clinical Supplies Services, Quality Assurance, Data Management paper based and electronic (EDC, Studybase®) and Statistical Analyses for the Animal Health and Nutrition Industry.

